BETTY L. NOLAN
1936 - 2020
Betty L. Nolan, 83, of Shinglehouse, passed away with her sister by her side at Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, after a long illness. Private funeral services will be held on Friday, June 19, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, to whom the family has entrusted her care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bell Run Union Church, 904 Taylor Brook Road, Shinglehouse, PA 16748 or to the Oswayo Valley Senior Center, PO Box 671, Shinglehouse, PA 16748. To express condolences or share a fond memory of Betty, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jun. 18 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Funeral service
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
