Betty L. Nolan, 83, of Shinglehouse, passed away with her sister by her side at Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, after a long illness. Private funeral services will be held on Friday, June 19, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, to whom the family has entrusted her care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bell Run Union Church, 904 Taylor Brook Road, Shinglehouse, PA 16748 or to the Oswayo Valley Senior Center, PO Box 671, Shinglehouse, PA 16748. To express condolences or share a fond memory of Betty, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

