Betty Susan "Sue" Shall, 79, of Shinglehouse, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the David Simpson Hospice House, Cleveland, Ohio, after a long illness. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private graveside funeral services were held in Wells Cemetery in Oswayo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Theresa Catholic Church, PO Box 277, Shinglehouse, PA 16748 or to the Chris Shall Memorial Scholarship, 393 West Main Street, Oswayo, PA 16915. Sue's family entrusted her care to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
or the funeral home's Facebook page.