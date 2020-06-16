BEVERLY L. MURRAY
Beverly L. Murray, 83, a lifelong resident of Bolivar, passed away with her loving family by her side on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo, N.Y. after a long illness. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, June 17, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, to whom Beverly's family has entrusted her care. For further information, to express condolences or share a memory of Beverly, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jun. 16 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
