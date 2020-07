Billy K. Taylor, 66, of Route 155 N, Port Allegany, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 10, 2020, in his home. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of life at the Veteran's Memorial Home, Port Allegany, Friday, July 24, from 5 - 7 p.m. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.