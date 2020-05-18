Blase William "Bill" Galeone, 84, of Lake Worth, Fla., formerly of Galeton, died peacefully Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Trustbridge Hospice.
Born Dec. 10, 1935, in Philadelphia, he was the son of Biagio and Maria Clausi Galeone. On Jan. 31, 1958, in Philadelphia, he married the former Dorothy L. "Dottie" Wynn, who predeceased him on Dec. 24, 2000.
He served honorably with the U.S. Army and was a life member of Raymond Richar Post #6611 in Galeton.
Bill was employed by St. Marys Carbon in Galeton. He resided in Florida for the last 18 years and resided with his daughter, Laura Jean, for the last nine years. He enjoyed haggling at flea markets, playing golf, tinkering, hunting, fishing, and helping others.
Surviving are four daughters, Linda (Charles Schmucker) Galeone of Wellsboro, Lisa Welker of Mesa, Ariz., Lorraine (Robert) McDaniels of Galeton and Laura Jean Galeone of Lake
Worth, Fla.; six granddaughters, Jaime, Raychele, Jessica, Michele, Grace and Nicole; seven great-grandchildren, Ashton, Layden, Bastian, Angel, Gabe, MaKayla and Kaylee; three siblings, Eve Lafferty, Ted Galeone and Clare Rush; nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a granddaughter, Lindsey McDaniel and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside service with military rites will be held in West Hill Cemetery, Galeton on a later date. Memorials may be made to Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Local arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from May 18 to May 28, 2020.