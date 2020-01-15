|
Bonnabell J. Reed (Bonnie C. Reed), 97, of Coudersport passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at Sweden Valley Manor. Bonnie was born March 8, 1922 to Glenn H. and Lida A. (Roberts) Corey in Coudersport.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the family's convenience, and those wishing to make a donation in Bonnie's memory are requested to remember the Park United Methodist Church or Potter County Hospice.
