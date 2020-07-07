1/
BRAVO D. BUTTON
1930 - 2020
Bravo D. Button, 89, of Gaines, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Born Dec. 5, 1930 in Jersey Mills, he was a son of the late Melvin and Anna (Winnie) Button. Bravo was a veteran having served in the United States Marines during the Korean War. On April 8, 1961, in Galeton, he married the former Helen Mitchell, who preceded him in death on Feb. 15, 2011. Bravo worked for the PA Forestry as an equipment operator. He was a member of St. Bibiana Catholic Church in Galeton and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Bravo loved being outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tending to his vegetable garden.
Surviving are two daughters, Mary Button, Williamsport, and Helen (John) Hawrylack, Landenberg; three grandchildren, Charles Button, John Hawrylack and Elizabeth Hawrylack; two great-grandchildren, Dakota Button and Cassidy Button; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and his wife, Bravo was preceded in death by eight siblings.
Friends may call at the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Collins Chapel, Galeton, on Tuesday, July 7, from 6-8 p.m. and on Wednesday, July 8, from 9-10 a.m. at the St. Bibiana Catholic Church, Galeton. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Joseph Dougherty as celebrant. Interment will be made in West Hill Cemetery, Galeton. Military Rites will be accorded by the Potter County Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jul. 7 to Jul. 13, 2020.
