Brian P. Chatham, 57, of Shinglehouse, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, after a short illness.
At the current time services are pending. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Brian's family has entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20, 2019