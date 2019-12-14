Home

POWERED BY

Services
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Resources
More Obituaries for BRIAN CHATHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRIAN P. CHATHAM

Send Flowers
BRIAN P. CHATHAM Obituary
Brian P. Chatham, 57, of Shinglehouse, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, after a short illness.
At the current time services are pending. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Brian's family has entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -