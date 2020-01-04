|
Bruce E. Miller, 67, of Shinglehouse, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
There will be no public visitation or funeral services. A celebration of his life will be held at a place and date to be announced by his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Bruce's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10, 2020