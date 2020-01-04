Home

Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
BRUCE E. MILLER

BRUCE E. MILLER Obituary
Bruce E. Miller, 67, of Shinglehouse, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
There will be no public visitation or funeral services. A celebration of his life will be held at a place and date to be announced by his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Bruce's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10, 2020
