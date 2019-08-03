Home

BRUCE E. PATTERSON

BRUCE E. PATTERSON Obituary
Bruce E. Patterson, 64, of Pflugerville, Texas, formerly of Ulysses, and Cleveland, Ohio, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015 in Austin, Texas. Friends may gather at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m. to proceed to the Daniels Cemetery, Bingham Township, near Ulysses, for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ulysses Library, P.O. Box 316, Ulysses, PA 16948. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10, 2019
