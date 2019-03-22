Carol Eve Buchsen, age 85, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital surrounded by family.
Carol was born on Aug. 29, 1933 in Schenectady, N.Y.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, Ron Buchsen; children, JoElla Fowler, David Fowler and his wife Tina Sargeant Fowler, Ron Buchsen, Jr. and his wife Shawna; grandchildren, Matthew Fowler and his wife April, Laura Beth Benefield, Piper Jane Buchsen; great grandchildren, Alyssa Fowler, Madison Fowler and Jase Benefield.
A brief service celebrating Carol's life is Friday, March 22, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, in Newnan. The family will greet friends following the service on Friday until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made in Carol's name to the , 1101 Northchase Parkway, Suite 1, Marietta, GA 30067, , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or American Kidney Fund, Rockville, MD 20852. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2019