Carol Jane Cordner, 77, of Troy, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Sept. 25, 1942 in Smethport, a daughter of Carl and Roma Jane (Rifle) Ferman.
Carol was the wife of Larry Cordner. She enjoyed painting, flowers, and bird watching.
Carol is survived by her husband; a daughter, Deanna (Mark) Blewett of Pittsburgh; one grandchild; Sydney Blewett; two brothers, Daniel (Anne) Ferman of Sugar Grove, and Bradley (Sue) Ferman of Smethport and three half-sisters, Donna (Barry) Austin of Smethport, Kathleen Pearson of Smethport; and Sherry Vossler of Smethport.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In honoring Carol's wishes, there will be no services.
Memorial contributions can be made to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 355 Lexington Avenue, 15th Floor, New York, N.Y.,10017.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
She was born on Sept. 25, 1942 in Smethport, a daughter of Carl and Roma Jane (Rifle) Ferman.
Carol was the wife of Larry Cordner. She enjoyed painting, flowers, and bird watching.
Carol is survived by her husband; a daughter, Deanna (Mark) Blewett of Pittsburgh; one grandchild; Sydney Blewett; two brothers, Daniel (Anne) Ferman of Sugar Grove, and Bradley (Sue) Ferman of Smethport and three half-sisters, Donna (Barry) Austin of Smethport, Kathleen Pearson of Smethport; and Sherry Vossler of Smethport.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In honoring Carol's wishes, there will be no services.
Memorial contributions can be made to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 355 Lexington Avenue, 15th Floor, New York, N.Y.,10017.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jun. 1 to Jun. 11, 2020.