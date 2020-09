Carol R. Galford, 81, of South Main Street, Port Allegany, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in her home. Friends were received from 5-8 p.m. Friday in the First Baptist Church, Port Allegany, where a funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Condolences can be made @ www.switzerfuneralhome.com.