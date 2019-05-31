Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolin McCormick (Furst-O'Brien) Carlson. View Sign Service Information Boyer Funeral Home 125 W 2nd Street Waverly , OH 45690-1305 (740)-947-2161 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolin McCormick Furst Carlson, 85, of Waverly, Ohio, died peacefully at home May 28, 2019, after surviving a stroke and other illnesses.

She was born April 20, 1934 in Williamsport, the eldest daughter of S. Dale Furst Jr. and Esther Caroline McCormick Furst O'Brien.

On Sept.15, 1956, she married Elton Frederick Carlson of Turtlepoint, who died on June 26, 1970.

She made her home and raised her children in Port Allegany for 40 years before moving to Bristol Village in 1996.

Surviving are her son, Eric Dale Carlson and wife Alice Lourdes Tacandong Carlson of Houston, Texas; daughter, Margaret Carlson Nikoleit and husband Joel Richard Nikoleit of Chicago, Ill.; son, Dwight Leonard Carlson and wife Vicky Huang Carlson; and beloved granddaughters Jade and Katie of Jacksonville, Fla.

Also surviving are siblings in Pennsylvania, Margaretta Furst Stewart (Joseph); Sidney Dale Furst III; and Dorothy O'Brien Schopfer (Stephen); she was preceded in death by her brother, James McCormick O'Brien (Kathryn) as well as her parents.

She remained close to her late husband's siblings and her numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Carolin will be remembered for her many volunteer activities and civic endeavors.

She was a member of the board of directors for a bank in Pennsylvania for 18 years, served as a grief counselor for almost two decades, and was an active leader and fundraiser in women's clubs, church groups, library committees and more.

She was especially devoted to her schools, Abbott Academy (class of 1951) and

