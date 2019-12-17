Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hess Funeral Home
14 West St
Galeton, PA 16922
(814) 435-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLYN RUEF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLYN L. (ANDERSON) RUEF


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROLYN L. (ANDERSON) RUEF Obituary
Carolyn L. Ruef, 78, of Galeton, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the UPMC Cole Hospital, Coudersport.
Born July 17, 1941 in Galeton, she was a daughter of the late Arthur "Chick" and Lena (Smith) Anderson.
In August 1960, she married Gary "Gib" Ruef, Sr., who survives. Carolyn worked at Galeton Production for many years and enjoyed going for rides in the woods, swinging on her back porch and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 59 years, Gib Ruef, Sr., are a son, Gary (Brenda) Ruef, Jr., Galeton; a daughter, Laureen (Dave) Ruef Cochran, Gaines; four grandchildren, Tyler Ruef, McKayla (Jim) Freeborn, Brandon Ruef and Jake Cochran; a sister, Joan (Roger "Pug") Walter, Gaines; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was predeceased by four brothers, John, Robert, Victor and Tommy Anderson.
Private services will be held at the family's convenience. Memorial contributions may be made to the Goodyear Hose Company. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Collins Chapel, Galeton.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROLYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -