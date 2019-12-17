|
Carolyn L. Ruef, 78, of Galeton, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the UPMC Cole Hospital, Coudersport.
Born July 17, 1941 in Galeton, she was a daughter of the late Arthur "Chick" and Lena (Smith) Anderson.
In August 1960, she married Gary "Gib" Ruef, Sr., who survives. Carolyn worked at Galeton Production for many years and enjoyed going for rides in the woods, swinging on her back porch and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 59 years, Gib Ruef, Sr., are a son, Gary (Brenda) Ruef, Jr., Galeton; a daughter, Laureen (Dave) Ruef Cochran, Gaines; four grandchildren, Tyler Ruef, McKayla (Jim) Freeborn, Brandon Ruef and Jake Cochran; a sister, Joan (Roger "Pug") Walter, Gaines; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was predeceased by four brothers, John, Robert, Victor and Tommy Anderson.
Private services will be held at the family's convenience. Memorial contributions may be made to the Goodyear Hose Company. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Collins Chapel, Galeton.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, 2019