Carolyn S. Eaton, 59, of Mentor, Ohio, formerly of Genesee, died March 1, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 14, in the Genesee United Methodist Church. The Rev. Rob Anderson will officiate. CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines are recommended. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.