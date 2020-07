Catherine H. Photopoulos, 86, of Greer, S.C., formerly of Ulysses, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020. A private graveside service will be held in All Saints Cemetery, Brookland. A memorial service will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tri-Town Volunteer Ambulance, P.O. Box 247, Ulysses, PA 16948. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com