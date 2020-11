Cathleen E. Carlson, 71, of East Arnold Avenue, Port Allegany, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in her home. A memorial service will be held at a later time and place to be announced due to the social pandemic. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Condolences can be made @ www.switzerfuneralhome.com.