CATHY I. BLAUVELT
Cathy l. Blauvelt, 58, of Millport, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre. Family and friends may call from 9 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union Street, Shinglehouse. Funeral services will be private. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials to assist the family may be made to Linda Hurd, 948 Clara Road, Shinglehouse, PA 16748. To express condolences visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page. In keeping with COVID-19 regulations, face coverings are required and social distancing requirements will be followed.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
