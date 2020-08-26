Charles B. Huntington Jr., 73, of Galeton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born Nov. 25, 1946, in Coudersport, he was a son of the late Charles B., Sr. and Wahneta (Putnam) Huntington. He was married to the former Sharon Steadman, who preceded him in death in 2015.

Charles was an Assistant Filer at Patterson Lumber in Galeton, enjoyed bowling and was an avid NASCAR fan.

Surviving are three sons, Scott Steadman, Eric Huntington and Jeremy Huntington, all of Galeton.

A Graveside Service will be held at the West Hill Cemetery, Galeton, on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 12:30 p.m. The Rev. Rick Lehman will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Galeton Public Library. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Collins Chapel, Galeton.

