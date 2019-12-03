|
Charles F. Harris, 67, of Shinglehouse, formerly of Fairport, N.Y., passed away in his home with his loving wife and also his close friend, Debbie Hadden, by his side on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, after a short illness.
In keeping with Charles' wishes, there will be no services. Charles' family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, 2019