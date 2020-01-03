Home

CHARLES G. "CHARLIE" SINNAMOND

CHARLES G. "CHARLIE" SINNAMOND Obituary
Charles G. "Charlie" Sinnamond, 78, of Wharton, passed away at home with his loving wife and family by his side on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, after a brief illness.
By keeping with the family's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services. In lieu flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Charlie's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, 2020
