|
|
|
Charles G. "Charlie" Sinnamond, 78, of Wharton, passed away at home with his loving wife and family by his side on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, after a brief illness.
By keeping with the family's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services. In lieu flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Charlie's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, 2020