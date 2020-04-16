Home

CHARLOTTE A. NEEFE


1931 - 2020
CHARLOTTE A. NEEFE Obituary
Charlotte A. Prindle Neefe, 89, a longtime resident of Coudersport, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. At Charlotte's request, private burial services will be held in Sweden Hill Cemetery, Coudersport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cole Memorial Home Health and Hospice, 102-108 South Main Street, Coudersport, PA 16915. Charlotte entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Charlotte, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020
