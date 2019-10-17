|
Cherrie L. Inman, 78, of Ulysses, passed on to eternal rest on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at her home.
Born April 21, 1941, in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Clayton and Mildred (Benninghoff) Simpier.
Cherrie enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, traveling and especially loved dogs.
Surviving are a son, Douglas O. Hall, Warren; two daughters, Heather L. Hall, Endicott, N.Y. and Piper R. Hall, Coudersport; and several grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Cherrie was predeceased by her husband, Harry R. Inman and a sister, Lynn L. Waid.
As per Cherrie's wishes, there will be no public services. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the National Humane Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Collins Chapel, Galeton.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2019