Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CHERRIE INMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHERRIE L. INMAN


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHERRIE L. INMAN Obituary
Cherrie L. Inman, 78, of Ulysses, passed on to eternal rest on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at her home.
Born April 21, 1941, in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Clayton and Mildred (Benninghoff) Simpier.
Cherrie enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, traveling and especially loved dogs.
Surviving are a son, Douglas O. Hall, Warren; two daughters, Heather L. Hall, Endicott, N.Y. and Piper R. Hall, Coudersport; and several grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Cherrie was predeceased by her husband, Harry R. Inman and a sister, Lynn L. Waid.
As per Cherrie's wishes, there will be no public services. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the National Humane Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Collins Chapel, Galeton.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHERRIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.