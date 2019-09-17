Home

Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
CHERYL A. STANLEY

CHERYL A. STANLEY Obituary
Cheryl A. Stanley, 71, of Shinglehouse, formerly of Latrobe, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union St., Shinglehouse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Cheryl's name may be made to the Pink Pumpkin Project, 2319 Valley View Drive, Allegany, NY 14706 or at [email protected]
Cheryl's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Cheryl, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or our Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019
