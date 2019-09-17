|
Cheryl A. Stanley, 71, of Shinglehouse, formerly of Latrobe, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union St., Shinglehouse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Cheryl's name may be made to the Pink Pumpkin Project, 2319 Valley View Drive, Allegany, NY 14706 or at [email protected]
Cheryl's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
