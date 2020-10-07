Christina Marie Amato, 27, of Harrisburg, formerly of Coudersport, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at her home.
Christina was born on March 27, 1993 in Philadelphia, the daughter of Agnes McGlinchey and John Amato, both of Coudersport.
In addition to her parents, Christina is survived by a son, Ryland Joseph Amato, a daughter, Lillianna Rose Louise Amato both of Coudersport; six siblings including a brother, Johnnyo (Jessica) Amato and a sister, Erica Y. Eberhardt, both of Coudersport; nephews, Maddox Nicholson, Atlas Amato, Eric Rooney and nieces, Leah Rooney and Kensley Monroe Mitchell.
Christina was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Louise Amato and her uncle, Jim Amato.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation Thursday, Oct, 8, from 6-7 p.m. at the Gospel Tabernacle, 420 Route 6 West, Coudersport, where a memorial service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor John Minor officiating.
The family suggest memorial contributions in Christina's name be made to the Gospel Tabernacle, 420 Route 6 West, Coudersport, PA 16915, to help with funeral expenses.
The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home 210 North East St. Coudersport, PA 16915 with her arrangements.
To share your fondest memories of Christina or to sign her guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com.