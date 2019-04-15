Christine Neefe Baumann, 96, of Coudersport, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in her home.
Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Friday, April 12, from 1–2 p.m., with Funeral Services following at 2 p.m. The Rev. Janis Yskamp will preside.
Burial will be in Sweden Hill Cemetery, Coudersport. Memorials may be made to a . Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2019