Christopher E. Mitterer, 60, of Munderf, died Thursday, March 14, 2019.
There will be no visitation or service. Burial will be in Fox Hill Cemetery, Ulysses. Memorials may be made to Penn State University, 186 Main St., Suite 3, Brookville, PA 15825 (memo line: Jefferson County Opportunity Award in memory of Chris Mitterer). Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
