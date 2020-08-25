Clayton Lowell Graves Jr., 88, of Little Marsh passed away at his home on Monday, Aug. 18, 2020.
Born March 31, 1932 in Whitesville, N.Y., he was the son of the late Clayton L. Sr. and Madge (Fillmore) Graves. He married Pauline Wright on Dec. 22, 1951 in Shinglehouse, and together they shared 67 years until she passed on Dec. 1, 2019.
Clayton was a life time truck driver and farmer. He drove for Taytons Trucking in Wellsboro until they closed and then he drove out of Binghamton, N.Y. until he retired. He belonged to Teamster Union 529 and local union steward at Taytons.
Clayton was a founding member of Chatham Township Volunteer Fire Company on Jan. 31, 1957. He served as the first chief and held the chief position for 25 years. He was a life time member of the fire department, lifetime member of the VFW DADs, past member of the Cowanesque Lodge #351, past president of the North Central Sewage Agency and was a Chatham Township supervisor for 20 years.
Clayton enjoyed farming and working on the machinery; always looking forward to round baling. He enjoyed hunting, being outdoors, camping on the lot in Mills on Labor Day weekend with family and friends but most of all he loved his family, spending time with them and watching the great-grandkids with their activities and hobbies. He taught them to drive tractors, boil maple syrup and helped them get ready for the fair.
Clayton is survived by his sons, Dennis and Christine Graves and Duane and Leah Graves; grandchildren, Stacey and Lance Coolidge, Colin Graves, Amanda Baker, Duane "Critter" and Linda Graves, Dale "Dooley" and Amanda "Frog" Graves and Eric and Helen Graves; great-grandchildren, Brody, Nina and Emma Coolidge, Jalen and Joseph Graves, Grady, Conner and Lowell Baker, Lane, Kole, Maverick, Makalah, Alyson and Haley Graves; two brothers, Gordon Graves and Francis Graves; a sister, Gretchen Lewis; brothers in law, Richard and Charlie Wright; a sister in law, Clara-lei Naylor and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline; two brothers, Mark and Edward Graves and two sisters, Maxine Graves and Georgia Outman.
A Celebration of Clayton's life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, starting at 12 p.m. at the Chatham Fire Department. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Chatham Fire Company, 1575 Blair Creek Rd., Westfield, Pa 16950 or to the Tioga County FFA Alumni, 12 Highland St., Wellsboro, PA 16901. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.