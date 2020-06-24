Connie L. Lafley, 80, of Harrisburg, formerly of Coudersport, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in her home.
Connie's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jun. 24 to Jul. 2, 2020.