Or Copy this URL to Share

Share CONNIE's life story with friends and family

Share CONNIE's life story with friends and family

Connie L. Lafley, 80, of Harrisburg, formerly of Coudersport, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in her home.

Connie's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store