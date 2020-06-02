CONNIE (BAILEY) TERWILLIGER
1942 - 2020
Connie Terwilliger, 77, of Gaines, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at her home.
Born Aug. 19, 1942 in Gaines, she was a daughter of the late James and Lillian (Hurlbert) Bailey.
Connie worked at Galeton Production for many years and enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts and her flower gardens.
Surviving are two sons, James (April) Cole and Rusty (Tina) Cole, both of Gaines; a step-son, Wesley (Penny) Crowell, Galeton; four step-daughters, Rhea Crowell, Wellsville, N.Y., Marcia (Joel) Wheeler, Harrison Valley, Mary (Kenneth) Ransom, Sabinsville, and Peggy (Scot) Short, Sabinsville; a brother, David Bailey; two sisters, Lillian Bailey and Donna Meek; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Connie was predeceased by her husband, Charles "Twig" Terwilliger; a daughter, Belinda Cole; and a brother, John Bailey.
A private burial will be held at the Phoenix Cemetery in Gaines. A celebration of Connie's life will be held at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Teacher's Pet Rescue. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Galeton.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jun. 2 to Jun. 11, 2020.
June 1, 2020
Loved Connie. When she and Dave were together we spent many times together with Jim Belinda and Rusty at my Aunt Freida and Uncle Stans. Have fond memories of my time with Dave Connie and the kids when they lived in Elmira as kids. Connie is an angel now watching over us all. Belinda too. Guess God needed both Connie and Belinda. Thinking of you all. Hugs and love to Jim and Rusty. So sorry to learned about this! God Bless you.
Donna Ingham Dacey
Family
