Connie Terwilliger, 77, of Gaines, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at her home.

Born Aug. 19, 1942 in Gaines, she was a daughter of the late James and Lillian (Hurlbert) Bailey.

Connie worked at Galeton Production for many years and enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts and her flower gardens.

Surviving are two sons, James (April) Cole and Rusty (Tina) Cole, both of Gaines; a step-son, Wesley (Penny) Crowell, Galeton; four step-daughters, Rhea Crowell, Wellsville, N.Y., Marcia (Joel) Wheeler, Harrison Valley, Mary (Kenneth) Ransom, Sabinsville, and Peggy (Scot) Short, Sabinsville; a brother, David Bailey; two sisters, Lillian Bailey and Donna Meek; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Connie was predeceased by her husband, Charles "Twig" Terwilliger; a daughter, Belinda Cole; and a brother, John Bailey.

A private burial will be held at the Phoenix Cemetery in Gaines. A celebration of Connie's life will be held at a later time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Teacher's Pet Rescue. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Galeton.

