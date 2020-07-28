Cordelia G. "Dee" Ruter, 94, of Coudersport, PA, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in UPMC Cole, Coudersport. Born June 21, 1926, in Coudersport, she was the daughter of Joseph E. and Alberta Britt Gleason. On January 9, 1943 she married her lifelong love, Frank Ruter, Jr, who proceededher in death on June 22, 2012.
Dee and her husband owned and operated Highland Farms, and founded the first Polaris dealership in Pennsylvania. Mrs. Ruter served several terms as a director of the Coudersport School Board and President of the PTA. She was a founder and active member of the Colesburg Community Club and a trustee of the Sweden Hill Cemetery Association for many years. She and her husband Frank were board members of the Penn State Cooperative Extension.
As well as being an avid reader, painter and gardener, Mrs. Ruter was a member of Christ Episcopal Church of Coudersport. Mama/Gramma Dee was a consultant, advisor and cheerleader to her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by five children, Connie (Dan) Wetzel of Coudersport, Sherri (Ernie) Krensel of Malvern, Darlene (Eddie) Gilbert of Ivyland, Stacy (Karen) Ruter of Coudersport and Julie Kosa of Coudersport; 13 grandchildren and 20 great- grandchildren; brothers, William (Shirley) Gleason and Ed (Lucy) Gleason; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two sisters, Alyce Reese and Fay Long Booth.
In keeping with Dee's wishes there will be no public visitation or funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Foundation for the Blind, Christmas House or a charity of your choice
Her special qualities are well expressed in a Facebook post by her granddaughter Heather Wetzel: Mourning the loss of this special woman today, my Gramma Dee Ruter. Even at 94 she was tough and feisty yet loving, smart and beautiful-taught me so much about plants, gardening and life. Mother of six, farm wife, wicked smart businesswoman, great cook, voracious reader. Like a second Mom in many ways. My middle name Dee was after her...rest in peace Gramma, I know we'll adventure together again. Love you bunches!
Where love exists night never falls.