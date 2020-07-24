Daisy M. Elliott, 84, of Genesee, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Friends may call at the Gold Church, 2402 Route 49 West, Ulysses, on Sunday, July 26, from 3 – 4 p.m., with Funeral Services following at 4 p.m. CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines apply. The Rev. Cameron Cowburn and the Rev. Mel Ternes will co-officiate. Burial will be in Genesee Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Solid Rock Bible Church, 1735 Grover Hollow Road, Genesee, PA 16923 or Gold Church, 2402 SR 49 W, Ulysses, PA 16948. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com