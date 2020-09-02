1/
DANIEL W. KERR JR.
1934 - 2020
Daniel W. Kerr, Jr., 86, formerly of Port Allegany and Roulette, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
Born April 8, 1934, in Port Allegany, he was a son of Daniel W. and Ruth Fiddler Kerr. In September 2005, in Coudersport, he married Sandra Spencer, who died March 7, 2019.
Daniel was a lifetime resident of the area and a graduate of Port Allegany High School, class of 1953.
He was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the U.S. Army.
Mr. Kerr was employed with Ball-Foster Container Company of Port Allegany before his retirement.
Daniel was a member of St. Gabriel's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
He was an avid sports fan and refereed high school basketball for a few years.
Surviving are a stepson, Shagahra (Stacey) Ramadhan of Port Allegany; three stepdaughters, Julie Ann Newman of Olean, N.Y., Zareysah (Michael) Lentz of Keating Summit, Marie Hall of Gowanda, N.Y.; several grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Richard Hudy of Racetown; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Sandra, and a sister, Mary Hudy.
Friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Port Allegany, with the Rev. James Campbell, St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, officiating. Please respect health measures with masks and social distancing.
Memorials can be made to a charity of the donor's choice.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Sep. 2 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
