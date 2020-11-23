David "Dave" E. Estes, of Camp Hill, formerly of Oswayo, passed away Sept. 27, 2020, at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital after a lengthy illness. A memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Dave's name to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Local arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
or the funeral home's Facebook page.