David M. Mast, 86, of Oley, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Nov. 23, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of the late Miriam M. Mast who passed away Aug. 10, 2018.
Born in Morgantown on Dec. 5, 1932, he was the son of the late Aquila (A.D.) Mast and Lottie Diebert.
David, along with his wife, owned Mast Mower Service, Oley for 20 years, before retiring in 1989. Upon retirement, he and his wife moved to Coudersport "God's Country," Potter County, before returning to Oley in 2005.
He was an extremely proficient marksman whose passion was big game hunting.
David was an active member of Trinity Bible Fellowship Church, Blandon.
He is survived by six children: Glen D. Mast, Wyomissing; Dale L. Mast, Oley; Jill A. (Mast), widow of Michael D. Snyder Sr., Strausstown; Kenneth E. Martin, companion of Cathy Trump, Oley; Elmer J. Martin, husband of Dianne L. (Zimmerman), Leesport and Donna J. (Martin), wife of Stephen D. Weiss, Oley. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Jessica, Christina, Victoria, Michael Jr., Amber, Jody, Kathy, Justin and Stephanie and 15 great-grandchildren. In addition, David is survived by his extended family: Edward Kurtz, Christine Troyer, Salome Leinbach, Lowell Kurtz and Dorothy Martin.
He was preceded in death by his brother Harold Mast, and Omar and Delphia Kurtz, who raised him.
A viewing was held Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Stitzel Family Funeral Home, 423 Main Street, Oley and again on Thursday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Trinity Bible Fellowship, 220 Main St., Blandon, PA 19510. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the church.
Burial will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Maidencreek Township.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Bible Fellowship; 220 Main St. Blandon, PA 19510.
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Oley is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, 2019