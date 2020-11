David Scott Gross, 58, of Coudersport, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his residence after an extended battle with cancer. In keeping with family's wishes there will be no visitation and a private celebration will be held by the family at a later date. The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St. Coudersport, with his arrangements. To share your fondest memories of David or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com.