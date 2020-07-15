1/1
DAVID T. "PANAMA" BOWEN
1952 - 2020
David T. "Panama" Bowen, 67, of Coudersport, passed away July 13, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
David was born Nov. 29, 1952 to William Kenneth and Catherine Bernadette (Eagen) Bowen in Baltimore, Md.
David was the owner operator of David Bowen Trucking for many years until 2008 when he became the field representative for D&E Farms of Spring Grove. David was an accomplished woodworker and would spend hours at home in his workshop building gifts for friends and family. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved living in Potter County. He enjoyed trail riding in his ranger, riding his motorcycle, playing pool, playing darts, or watching TV. He loved his dogs Dixie and Scooter. He was very much a people person and loved the relationships he had built with his friends and the farmers he worked with.
David is survived by his girlfriend, Patricia Tronetti, of Coudersport; two daughters, Erika Bowen (Hassen) Cherifi of Silver Spring, Md, and Morgan Bowen of Millersville and a brother, Michael J. (Pam) Bowen of Ocean City, Md. He was proceeded in death by his parents and a brother, William K. Bowen, Jr.
In accordance with his wishes, a memorial will be held at a later date, and his arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East Street, Coudersport.
Donations may be made in his memory to Potter County Volunteers That Care, P.O. Box 750, Coudersport, PA, 16915 and are encouraged to "pay it forward".
To share a memory of David or a condolence, visit www.thomasfickinger.com.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jul. 15 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
