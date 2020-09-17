Dawn E. (Barnett) Lewis, 75, of Marion Center, died on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at her home.
Born in Coudersport on June 2, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Edgar G. Barnett and Bette (Hoover) Barnett. She was the wife of the late Laymond W. Lewis, who died March 26, 2020; they were married for 30 years.
Dawn graduated from Coudersport Area Schools and went on to obtain a Bachelor's degree in education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She worked for many years as a high school English Teacher.
She was a lover of all animals, especially the over 30 animals she cared for on her farm that she tended to for many years with her husband, Laymond. Her and Laymond also enjoyed traveling, their favorite trip being an extensive African Safari. Dawn also loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, and English Literature, especially Shakespeare.
Dawn will be remembered by her brothers: Dennis Grant Barnett; and Dean Edgar Barnett and wife Alicia. She will also be missed by her nieces: Lindsay Barnett Estes; Amanda Silvia Barnett; and Rebecca Denise Barnett; and her many farm animals who were like children to her.
In accordance with Dawn's wishes, service arrangements are private. Cremation at the Rairigh-Bence Crematory under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer.
