Dean went to rest with his parents on Sept. 12, 2020. He was born on July 3, 1955 in Jersey Shore. He grew up in the small town of Galeton on his family farm. The youngest of three boys, Dean, loved his mama, the outdoors, and the farm. He had many fond memories of his childhood adventures in the mountains.

After graduating from Galeton High School, he enlisted in the Air Force where he spent most of his adult life serving his country and was a decorated officer. Dean was a patriot until the end, firmly believing in his country and advocating for veterans.

In his later years Dean was involved in clubs like the Masons and very much enjoyed cooking for meetings and mentoring new members. He was also a lifelong member of the VFW and worked with the young veterans he met there.

Dean was a loving father, grandfather, and a loyal friend.

Although Dean loved to complain, he secretly loved to help others and would give others the shirt off his back if they needed it. Dean liked giving so much, he often forgot whom he gave things to and would promise the same thing to multiple people.

Those of us that knew him, shook our head at this trait but loved his kind heart.

Dean had many talents such as woodworking and had a very mechanical mind, there was nothing he couldn't fix. He was an avid storyteller and could spin you magical stories with little effort.

We will all miss shooting guns with him. He taught all his children how to shoot guns as children. He has installed a love of guns in all of us and had tons of knowledge on just about anything you could think of.

He enjoyed driving cross country on his motorcycle and attending concerts.

Those of us who knew him will forever think of him when watching the movie Big Fish, the history channel, and when we see the mountain areas that were his home.

Dean was predeceased by his parents Howard and Katie Heggenstaller.

He was survived by his brothers Kenneth and Bruce Heggenstaller; his children, Charity Ruiz, Chaste and Chaz Williams, Anthony and Julieanne Heggenstaller and 10 grandchildren. Also surviving is the love of his life, Mary Beth Roche and step-children, Michael Roche and Rochelle and Chris Danielles. He will forever live on in our hearts. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Galeton.

