Debbie A. Skinner, 44, of Shinglehouse, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. There will be no public visitation or funeral services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cole Foundation, earmarked for the Skilled Nursing and Rehab Patient Activity Fund, 1001 East Second Street, Coudersport, PA 16915. Debbie's family has entrusted her care to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Debbie, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from July 2 to July 9, 2019