Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bell Run Union Church
Taylor Brook Road
Shinglehouse, NY
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Bell Run Union Church
Taylor Brook Road
Shinglehouse, NY
Dennis A. "Sam" Ford

Dennis A. "Sam" Ford Obituary
Dennis A. "Sam" Ford, 74, of Shinglehouse, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 7, at Bell Run Union Church, Taylor Brook Road, Shinglehouse, where a memorial service will follow at noon.
Sam's family has entrusted his care to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Mar. 2 to Mar. 10, 2020
