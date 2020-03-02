|
|
|
Dennis A. "Sam" Ford, 74, of Shinglehouse, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 7, at Bell Run Union Church, Taylor Brook Road, Shinglehouse, where a memorial service will follow at noon.
Sam's family has entrusted his care to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Mar. 2 to Mar. 10, 2020