Dennis Lee Karschner, 65, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 11, 2020 at his son's residence in Rochester, New York.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Jean Karschner, as well as his children; son, Barry William Karschner and his wife, Kristina, son, Adam James Karschner and his wife, April, son, Drew Thomas Karschner and his wife, Ashley; daughter, Nicole Lee Kraehmer and her husband, Zachary Kraehmer; and his ten grandchildren, Lincoln Dennis Karschner, Zaelynn Marie Kraehmer, Joelle Katheryn Karschner, Quinn Emmalynn Karschner, Kyas Lee Kraehmer, Malachi William Karschner, Londyn Olivia Karschner, Ruby-Kate Elizabeth Karschner, Kase David Karschner, and Lennox James Karschner.
Dennis was born in Coudersport and was the son of Patricia and William Karschner. He attended The King's College in New York where he met and married his wife of 42 years. A proud partner in the second generation of William R. Karschner and Sons Insurance, Dennis worked alongside his father, brothers, and sons. Additionally, he passionately served his church community, the First Baptist Church of Galeton as a deacon along with other various leadership roles.
Forever remembered by all who knew him, Dennis embodied a Christ-like character through his generosity, playful spirit, and deep love of all who came into contact with him. A humble and wise man, who revered God above all else, Dennis integrated his love for the Lord into every aspect of his life, first and foremost, through his devotion to his bride. He will be infinitely cherished for his special connection with each and every one of his ten grandchildren, and his unique bond with his four children.
A Memorial Service will be held on Feb. 15 at the First Baptist Church of Galeton, at 12 p.m. Calling hours are 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northridge Church Rochester, New York, for the Gaining Ground Initiative.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Galeton.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25, 2020