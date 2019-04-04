God called Dennis W. Copp, 42, a longtime resident of Coudersport and formerly of Ulysses, home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in UPMC Susquehanna of Williamsport, after a sudden illness.
Family and friends attended a celebration of Dennis' life on Sunday, March 31, at the Coudersport American Legion. Condolences may be sent to Donna Copp, 22 Liberty Lane, Coudersport, PA 16915. For further information, to express condolences, share a fond memory, or view a video tribute of Dennis, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Apr. 4, 2019