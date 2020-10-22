1/
DIANE E. (DOW) LOVELL
Diane E. Dow Lovell, 67, a longtime resident of Coudersport and a native of Austin, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, after a long illness. A public visitation was held on Friday, Oct. 23, at the Austin United Methodist Church. Private funeral services were held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association, PO Box 651, Coudersport, PA 16915; to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; or to a charity of the donor's choice. Diane's family entrusted her care to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home's Facebook page.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2020.
