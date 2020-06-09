Dolores E. Saulter, 96, of Coudersport, passed away Tuesday June 2, 2020 at the Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport. Dolores was born March 19, 1924, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Henry and Wilma (Rech) Leicher. There will be no visitation or services. A private burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Hebron Township. The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home 210 North East St., Coudersport, with her arrangements. To share your fondest memories of Dolores or to sign her guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jun. 9 to Jun. 18, 2020.