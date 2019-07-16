Home

DONALD A. "Don" PHILLIPS Sr.

DONALD A. "Don" PHILLIPS Sr. Obituary
Donald A. "Don" Phillips, Sr., 81, of Eldred, a former longtime resident of Shinglehouse, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. In keeping with Don's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A celebration of his life will be held on a date and time to be announced. Don's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences or share a fond memory of Don, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or visit our Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from July 16 to July 23, 2019
