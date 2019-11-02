|
Donald E. Catlin, 95, of Broad St., Port Allegany, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 in Lakeview Senior Care & Living Center, Smethport.
Born Sept. 6, 1924, in Tupper Lake, N.Y., he was a son of Clarence B. and Nettie J. Eastwood Catlin. On Dec. 8, 1946, in Port Allegany, he married Clasa A. Springstead, who died March 21, 2008. They were married 61 years.
Donald was a veteran of WWII, having served with the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Fin Back, a navy submarine which rescued the late President George HW Bush, when he was shot down, during WWII.
Mr. Catlin was an electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 5, Bradford and later Pittsburgh, before his retirement.
He was a member of the American Legion, Post 258, Port Allegany, American Association of Retired Persons, Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 460, Port Allegany. He also enjoyed hiking and biking.
Surviving are a son Rance L. (Nancy Jane) Catlin of James Creek; a daughter, Kim Turner of Port Allegany; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Clasa, a brother Clarence B. Catlin, Jr., and a sister, Virginia Catlin.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date, time, and place to be announced.
Memorials can be made to a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made @www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2019