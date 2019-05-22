Donald G. Clark, Sr., 91, of Ulysses, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Born Sept. 1, 1927, on Telescope Road in Ulysses Township, he was a son of the late William and Alva Clark.

He retired from Pagano Construction after over 30 years of service.

Don was a lifetime member of the Galeton Moose, liked working outdoors, loved life in general and greatly enjoyed spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife of 69 years and the love of his life, Dolores Clark; sons, Bill (Gilly) Clark and Donald (Sue) Clark, Jr.; daughters, Mary (Dan) Hershey, Diane (Joe) Weiss, Sheila (Gary) Paul, Debbie (Bill) Pond, and Penny (Butch) Paul; 15 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by three brothers, Stanley, Joseph and Eugene; and a great-grandson, Ethan Sullivan,

In keeping with Don's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Collins Chapel, Galeton.