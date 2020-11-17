Donald R. "Donny" Estes, 55, of Oswayo, passed away unexpectedly at the home of his close friends, Doug and Hellen Ryan in Millport, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. In keeping with Donny's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shinglehouse American Legion Post 530, 1364 Route 44S, Shinglehouse, PA 16748 or to the Oswayo Valley Memorial Library, PO Box 188, Shinglehouse, PA 16748. Donny's family entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.